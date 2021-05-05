Morgan Stanley Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $120.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

PLD stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

