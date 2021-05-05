Morgan Stanley Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $120.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.
PLD stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.