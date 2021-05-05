Morgan Stanley Increases Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $32.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE SC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,516. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

