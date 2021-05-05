Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fang were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFUN opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Fang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

