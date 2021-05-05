Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

