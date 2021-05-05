MSA Safety’s (MSA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE:MSA opened at $163.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $58,633,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.