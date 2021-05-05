MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $473.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $473.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI stock opened at $482.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

