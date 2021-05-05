mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $47.13 million and $3.15 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00004945 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

