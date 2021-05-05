MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €192.14 ($226.05).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €200.80 ($236.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €197.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

