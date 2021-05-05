Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Up 25.9% in April

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 644,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

