Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

MUR traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 31,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,540. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

