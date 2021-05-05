Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 30.5% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.80 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

