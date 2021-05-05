Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $32.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

MYOV stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

