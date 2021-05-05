MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.13

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.13 and last traded at $83.04, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

