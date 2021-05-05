Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.50 and last traded at $88.20. Approximately 1,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

The stock has a market cap of $752.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

