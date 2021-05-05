National Bankshares Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$4.00 Price Target

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) received a C$4.00 target price from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$799.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.