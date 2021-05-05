Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Short Interest Update

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NTXFF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84. Natixis has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTXFF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Natixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

