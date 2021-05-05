Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE NTZ opened at $15.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.79. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

