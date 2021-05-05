NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

