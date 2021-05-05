Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 10,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,374. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,155. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

