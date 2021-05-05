NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $53.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCR. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

NCR opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NCR by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in NCR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,703,000 after buying an additional 130,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

