Needham & Company LLC Cuts Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $50.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. 29,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -220.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,236,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,527 shares of company stock worth $758,023. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.