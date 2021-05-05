Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

