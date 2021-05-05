Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLLSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NLLSF traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 227,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,244. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

