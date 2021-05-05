Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.45 ($74.65).

Shares of NEM opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.74.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

