Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLTX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,905. The company has a market cap of $472.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,297 shares of company stock valued at $311,154 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

