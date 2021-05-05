NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $441,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $147,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,043,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 261,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NPTN traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,890. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.95 million, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

