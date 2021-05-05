NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.96 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

