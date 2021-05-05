NetScout Systems (NTCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.