NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 775,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 73.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. 1,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,464. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

