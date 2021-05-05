New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 355 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.4% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,307.13 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

