New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Federated Hermes worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

