New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $169.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.