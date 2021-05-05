New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Terex worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 20.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $17,440,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.