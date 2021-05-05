New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.79 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.