New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

