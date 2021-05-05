New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after buying an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

