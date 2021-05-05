New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,048 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $87.76 and a 52-week high of $196.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.20.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

