New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,854 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

