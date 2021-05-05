Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.