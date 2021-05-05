Newfound Research LLC Invests $39,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 53.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $14.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.73. 122,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $570.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $291.29 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.