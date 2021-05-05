Newfound Research LLC Purchases Shares of 140 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $3,997,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,449 shares in the company, valued at $371,145,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,823,796.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR traded up $11.94 on Wednesday, reaching $346.06. 5,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,213. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

