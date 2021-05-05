Newfound Research LLC Sells 199 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newfound Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 27.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 11.1% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.62. 34,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

