Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), with a volume of 366,297 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Robert Waddington acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

