Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NYSE NEXA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

