NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

