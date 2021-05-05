NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.
Shares of NEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,043. The company has a market capitalization of $876.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.