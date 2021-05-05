NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.55 million.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,043. The company has a market capitalization of $876.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

