NI (NASDAQ:NODK) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Head-To-Head Analysis

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NI and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $270.78 million 1.48 $26.40 million N/A N/A Tiptree $772.73 million 0.40 $18.36 million N/A N/A

NI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree.

Risk and Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 12.22% 11.39% 6.25% Tiptree -5.16% -10.73% -1.59%

Summary

NI beats Tiptree on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

