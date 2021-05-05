Nicole D. Perry Sells 1,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

