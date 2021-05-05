NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NKE stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

