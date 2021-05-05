Niobium Coin (NBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $192.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $238,396.22 and approximately $192.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

